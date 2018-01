Borussia Dortmund have left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the squad for their trip to Hertha Berlin, with sporting director Michael Zorc questioning the striker's mentality amid reports he is close to joining Arsenal.

Mister SportDirector Zorc in Dortmund!



Wenger was NOT disrespectful at his press conference when asked about Aubameyang.



I think he answered well on the intense questions — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) January 18, 2018