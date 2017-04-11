Borussia Dortmund In Shock After Explosion Admits Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke

Borussia Dortmund players are in shock after Marc Bartra was taken to hospital following an explosion that hit the team's bus, the club's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said.

Bartra was the only person hurt in the incident, which happened as the coach left the team hotel ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final against Monaco.

The match was consequently postponed until Wednesday and Watzke called for Dortmund to pull together in the wake of the explosion.

"The team and the coaches are of course in shock," Watzke told Sky. "We must now channel it in some way.

"It will not be easy to get it out of our mind. In such a crisis situation, all of Borussia Dortmund will pull together. I think the team will feel it tomorrow."

Watzke explained what happened from the point of view of the Dortmund players, with the explosions occurring in the Hochsten area of the city.

"There was an explosive strike in the immediate vicinity of the hotel exit," he said.

"When the squad moved from the hotel parking lot to Wittbrauckerstrasse, three explosive devices were triggered there.

"Marc Bartra has been taken to the hospital. He hurt himself on the hand.

"We then contacted the security delegates and colleagues from Monaco. The game will be played tomorrow at 18:45CET. The tickets remain valid.

"Overall, I have to express a huge compliment to our fans, who have carried it very well, objectively, reasonably and solidly."

Dortmund president Reinhard Rauball backed the club's players to deliver a positive display against Monaco despite Tuesday's explosion.

"Of course this is an extremely difficult situation for the players," Rauball told Sky. "But they are professionals and I am convinced that they will put that away and will bring their performance tomorrow.

"It would be a bad thing for those who did that to succeed, because the team is influenced in some way."