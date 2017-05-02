Borussia Dortmund Confirm Shinji Kagawa Will Be Offered New Deal

Shinji Kagawa will be offered a new Borussia Dortmund contract, sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a strong run of performances for Thomas Tuchel's side after struggling for form and fitness in the early part of the season.

Dortmund have been impressed by the Japan international's ability to deliver "under pressure" in recent weeks and will speak with him about extending his deal, which is said to expire next year.

"There will be talks with him and his agent," Zorc told Kicker. "We will see in what direction it goes.

"We've noticed that he played well. Shinji did turn it around and delivers strong performances under pressure."

Kagawa, who returned to Dortmund from Manchester United in August 2014, has managed two goals and four assists in his last nine appearances in all competitions.

He has played 181 competitive matches across two spells for BVB since joining for the first time from Cerezo Osaka in 2010.