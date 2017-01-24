Borussia Dortmund Chief Admits They Could Sell For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang €80m

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club would have to consider an offer of €80million for star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The prolific forward, who is set to re-join his club following Gabon's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, has been regularly linked with a move to one of Europe's financial heavyweights.

And while Dortmund have insisted they are not under pressure to part with the 27-year-old, Watzke has acknowledged a certain sum would prompt serious consideration within the club's hierarchy.

"We can never guarantee that a player will stay with Borussia Dortmund forever, but our strength is to always find new solutions," he was quoted as saying by Kicker TV.

"Auba was our alternative to 'the world ending' after [Robert] Lewandowski's departure [to Bayern Munich]. With an 80million [euro] offer, I would be thinking about [club president] Reinhard Rauball and [sporting director] Michael Zorc - if we had one [an offer], we would have to get together with Pierre-Emerick [to discuss it].

"We always have to differentiate between situations where there is such an offer, but we have no pressure … I would prefer it if no offer came.

"[He] is definitely good enough to go to an even bigger club. There are only a few, but I'm glad to read that it's a good idea to go to Barcelona," he added, perhaps referring to Aubameyang's recent claim that Dortmund are not on the same level as Barca, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.