On Demand
Bundesliga
Bongarts

Boateng Undergoes Medical At Eintracht Frankfurt After Las Palmas Exit

Boateng arrives in Frankfurt after sudden Las Palmas exit.

OMNISPORT

Kevin-Prince Boateng is undergoing a medical at Eintracht Frankfurt as he moves closer to a return to the Bundesliga.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder impressed for Las Palmas last season, scoring 10 goals in 28 LaLiga appearances.

Boateng signed a three-year contract extension in May but the ex-Schalke man left the Canary Island club but mutual agreement on Wednesday.

In a statement, Las Palmas said: "The player's personal situation has precipitated his departure. Boateng will continue his sporting career in a place that will allow him to be closer to his family."

It now appears that place will be Frankfurt after the club tweeted a picture of Boateng undergoing a medical and promised more information to follow.

Eintracht begin their Bundesliga season away to Freiburg on Sunday.

Previous Mats Hummels Joins Mata In Pledging Percentage Of
Read
Mats Hummels Joins Mata In Pledging Percentage Of Salary To Charity
Next

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker