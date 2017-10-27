English
Bayern Snap Up Swedish Youth Star Timossi Andersson From Helsingborg

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Sweden youth international Alex Timossi Andersson from Helsingborg.

Andersson, a 16-year-old midfielder, will move to the Bundesliga giants in July 2019. He was reported to have had a trial at Manchester United in February this year.

 

Helsingborg's relegation from the Allsvenskan has handed the youngster a first-team opportunity and he has scored twice in 16 Superettan appearances in 2017.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "Alex Timossi Andersson is a highly talented player. We are convinced that he can go all the way at Bayern.

"Until he comes to us, he will continue to gain experience at his regular club Helsingborg, and develop in his familiar environment."

