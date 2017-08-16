Carlo Ancelotti says Bayern Munich are in a "good rhythm" following some alarming pre-season results.

Bayern were beaten by Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter, Liverpool and Napoli during their preparations for the new term, but have since beaten Borussia Dortmund to win the DFL-Supercup and hammered Chemnitzer 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal.

Ancelotti believes his team have come through their pre-season difficulties and are ready for the Bundesliga to begin.

"Our pre-season wasn't easy," he told FC Bayern TV Live. "When we started, we had many players on holiday, so it was difficult to be ready for the Asia tour.

"We lost friendlies, but now - following wins in the cup and Supercup against Dortmund - everything is under control.

"We're in a good rhythm right now."

Bayern begin their Bundesliga campaign at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, as they embark on a bid for a sixth consecutive German title.

"We're looking forward to kicking off the new Bundesliga season against Leverkusen," continued Ancelotti.

"They have a new head coach, but the first game is always difficult.

"I think we are ready for the game and I hope that we can see a good match at the Allianz Arena."

And Ancelotti is confident he will soon have a full squad to choose from, with James Rodriguez, Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer among the players currently sidelined by injury.

"We will see this week which players will make Friday," he added. "But after that we have a match against Werder Bremen, then the international break.

"Then we will be able to bring those players back in."