Bayern Munich Boss Carlo Ancelotti Denies Franck Ribery Rift

Bayern Munich head coach Carlo Ancelotti has denied a rift with Franck Ribery following rumours of a falling out between the pair.

Reports in the French media suggested that Ribery has been at odds with Ancelotti in recent months, including a disagreement during the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid.

But Ancelotti, who has led Bayern to the Bundesliga title in his first season in charge at the Allianz Arena, was quick to dismiss such claims.

"No, I have no problems with Franck," he told a media conference previewing Saturday's clash against second-placed RB Leipzig.

The Italian jokingly added: "He does not understand my decisions when I'm referee in training, but I'm sure I'm the best referee at Bayern."

Ribery has made 20 Bundesliga appearances this term, contributing four goals.