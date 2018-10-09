Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey Accepts Jamaica Call-Up

Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey has ended speculation about his international future by accepting a call-up to the Jamaica squad.

There had been suggestions that the 20-year-old was holding out for a call-up by England, but Bailey has pledged his allegiance to Jamaica and looks set to feature in their clash with Bonaire.

Earlier this year, Bailey's adopted father Craig Butler had fuelled rumours England could select him, telling The Sun: "England have made contact with us and there will be more discussions in the future."

However, it has since come to light that the Kingston-born Bailey was never eligible for the Three Lions, as he does not have a biological parent or grandparent who was born in England.

Leon Bailey has finally agreed to accept an international call-up by Jamaica. 🇯🇲



He was never eligible for England anyway, so it shouldn't come as a massive shock. #B04 #JFF — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) October 9, 2018

Bailey joined Bundesliga side Leverkusen from Genk in January 2017 and has scored 13 goals in 53 appearances for the club. He signed a new deal in August that will keep him at the BayArena until 2023.