Bayer Leverkusen Have No Intention Of Selling Leon Bailey Amid Chelsea Speculation

Bayer Leverkusen will not entertain the thought of selling reported Chelsea target Leon Bailey.

The flying Jamaican winger made the switch to the Bundesliga from Genk on a deal until 2022 last January, despite the Blues and Manchester United having been credited with an interest.

Bailey, 20, has been in impressive form this term, scoring six goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances and assisting another four.

Leon Bailey is our Man of the Hinrunde!!



Looking forward to a 🔥 second half of the season (Rückrunde)! pic.twitter.com/qloH83Om0U — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) December 26, 2017

And Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in adding Bailey to a Chelsea squad that has looked stretched this term, with the added games from the Champions League on top of a Premier League title defence.

However, Leverkusen director Jonas Boldt told Kicker that Bailey is staying put.

"Well now the time starts again when there is insanely much talk," he said.

"We have absolutely no thought of selling him. He has a contract until 2022 - and we are on the driver's seat."