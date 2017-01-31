Bayer Leverkusen Complete Leon Bailey Deal

Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of Leon Bailey from Genk for a transfer fee believed to be in the region of €15 million.

Bailey had also been linked with Manchester United, Roma, Everton and Ajax over the past few months, but Leverkusen have now won the race for his signature.

The 19-year-old already arrived at the Bundesliga side on Friday to undergo a medical and has now signed a deal until 2022 at the BayArena.

The winger joined Genk from Trencin in 2015 and had since developed into a key figure at the Belgian club. He particularly impressed in the Europa League this campaign, scoring seven goals in 12 appearances including qualifiers to help Genk reach the knockout stages.

Genk were at first reluctant to sell Bailey, but eventually opted to cash in on the youngster when Leverkusen met their valuation.

Done deal: Jamaican talent Leon Bailey to Bayer Leverkusen for £11,5m. He signed until 2022. 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/2sBIQogdBt — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) January 30, 2017

"With Leon Bailey, we have once again been able to bind a promising player to us for a long time," said managing director Michael Schade.

"This boy also stood at the top of the wish list of many other European clubs, we are happy that we were able to prevail against such strong competition."

Meanwhile, Bailey added: "Bayer is a good club. Here I would like to take the next important step. Leverkusen is well-known for it development, and the way the football is played here is attractive. I like that."

Bailey is Leverkusen's first signing of the January transfer window as they look to climb up the table after an underwhelming first half of the 2016-17 campaign.

They sit ninth in the Bundesliga table with 24 points from 18 games.