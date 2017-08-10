Barcelona Target Ousmane Dembele Goes AWOL As Borussia Dortmund Reveal Training Absence

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed Ousmane Dembele failed to report for training on Thursday, as he looks to force through a move to Barcelona.

Dembele has been touted as the perfect replacement for Neymar following the Brazilian switching to PSG.

Now, the player has gone missing in an attempt to get his move.

Dortmund boss Peter Bosz confirmed that the player had not shown up, and that the club did not know of his whereabouts.

"Dembele didn't show up for training today," Bosz told Ruhr Nachrichten. "We don't know where he is. We couldn't reach him today."