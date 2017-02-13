Arsenal Warned By Arturo Vidal That Bayern Munich Will Show True Face

Arturo Vidal believes Arsenal's willingness to play expansive football will help Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions League round of 16 opener.

Bayern's dominance of the domestic scene in Germany means most opponents set out to contain Carlo Ancelotti's men, defending deep and playing on the counter attack.

But Chile midfielder Vidal expects Arsenal to stick to their philosophy and attack the hosts at the Allianz Arena, opening up the game for Bayern's forward players to prosper.

"Here in Germany, all teams set out to defend when they are playing Bayern," Vidal was quoted as saying by TZ.

"In the Champions League, all teams are trying to play football.

"I hope Arsenal will play like they have been playing all season in England and want to play football against us.

"Teams have to show what they are made of in Europe. That is why Bayern will show its true face in the Champions League."

Bayern have not always looked convincing under Ancelotti but have found form in recent weeks, winning 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions either side of the winter break.

Arsenal have been less impressive but did rebound from successive Premier League defeats with a 2-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.