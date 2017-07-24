Ancelotti: "No Way" Vidal Leaves Bayern, But Sanches Might

Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out the sale of Arturo Vidal but hinted again that Renato Sanches could leave Bayern Munich before the transfer window closes.

Bayern have brought in midfielders Corentin Tolisso and Sebastian Rudy in the off-season, as well as playmaker James Rodriguez and forward Serge Gnabry.

Competition for places is likely to be fierce at Allianz Arena in 2017-18, but Ancelotti has no intention of allowing Chile international Vidal to depart.

Addressing the media ahead of an International Champions Cup match against Chelsea in Singapore, the coach was asked about the potential sale of the former Juventus man.

"Vidal, there is no way," he said.

"He is our player. I have a lot of confidence [in him]. I know there are rumours, [we are] used to having rumours. Vidal will stay with us, 100 per cent. I am confident about it."

Similar assurances were not offered regarding Sanches, though, the young Portugal international having struggled to convince last season following a big-money move from Benfica.

"I think the market ends on August 31st," Ancelotti said of the 19-year-old. "In this moment, he is training with us.

"We have time to take a decision, it can be a possibility [that he leaves] and also there is a chance he stays with us for the season."

Ancelotti endorsed his former club Chelsea's big-money capture of Alvaro Morata, who was coached by the Italian during their time together at Real Madrid.

"He is a fantastic striker, young," he said. "Chelsea have a made a good signing. He can help the team to be better. He is a complete striker… at Real Madrid, he played as a central striker, on the side sometimes and in all attacking positions.

"He is a really good signing. He can work a lot for the team also."

But Ancelotti stopped short of backing countryman Antonio Conte to lead the Premier League title-holders to further success in the Champions League.

"I hope that he doesn't! I cannot wish him to win the UCL," he said. "They will be competitive. Good signings and the team is a better than last year.

"Last year was a fantastic year. He changed the mentality of the team, style of play. Everything was okay. They are really competitive... [but] to win, I don't know."