Twitter's Boxing Experts React to Controversial Golovkin v Canelo Draw

OMNISPORT

A rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez appears certain after Saturday's controversial draw, which prompted some interesting reactions from boxers past and present on Twitter.

Golovkin defended his WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles in Las Vegas on Saturday as a thrilling bout ended with no winner at T-Mobile Arena.

The judges' scores made for interesting reading, as one tallied it 115-113 in the Kazakh's favour and another 118-110 to Canelo, while a third was unable to split the pair at 114-114.

And that provided some of Twitter's boxing experts with plenty of food for thought.

GGG v Canelo: Twitter's boxing experts react to controversial draw

I have GGG as clear winner. Loved that canelo swung to the very end! Both are winners tonight! #canelovsggg — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) September 17, 2017

Adelaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 for Canelo. She saw Canelo win 10 rds. Her boxing credentials: She's married to a boxing referee. — Rafa El Alcalde (@ElalcaldeRafa) September 17, 2017

I am taking a victory lap on this one. Been saying and writing all week that Adalaide Byrd was going to do this. Incredibly predictable. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) September 17, 2017

Did they bring these judges over from Australia? 😂 #CaneloGGG — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) September 17, 2017

Draw. Magic from #canelo though. I thought he won it. If anyone didn't believe in the kid from Juanacatlán, Jal. they should now. #caneloggg — Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup) September 17, 2017