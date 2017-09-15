On Demand
Boxing
Canelo Matches Golovkin As Both Weigh In At 160lbs

Title-holder GGG, a more natural middleweight, was always expected to come in at the limit.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin both tipped the scales at exactly 160 pounds during Friday's weigh-in ahead of their hotly-anticipated clash.

Title-holder GGG, a more natural middleweight, was always expected to come in at the limit, but Canelo - who has fought at welterweight in the past - has matched his rival pound for pound.

Both men looked in peak condition ahead of their blockbuster meeting in Las Vegas on Saturday, when Golovkin will put his perfect 37-0 record on the line against the Mexican (49-1-1).

The pair went eye-to-eye in the traditional pre-fight pose before addressing questions from on-stage reporters.

"I feel great. Big thanks to my fans!" said Golovkin. "I'll see you tomorrow, only God knows [what will happen]."

"I'm going to show him who Canelo really is," responded Alvarez. "I'm happy for all the love from these fans and I'll give them 100 per cent like I always do.

"They [Golovkin's camp] can say all they want, but tomorrow all those words go out the window."

