Canelo Agrees To Golovkin Rematch

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has agreed to a rematch with Gennady Golovkin on May 5, with the Kazakh expected to follow suit in due course.

Canelo and Golovkin's first bout in September in Las Vegas ended in a highly controversial draw, as the Mexican mauler was awarded a questionable 118-110 scoreline by judge Adalaide Byrd.

Golovkin was widely accepted to have pipped a tight contest, which was scored 115-113 in his favour by Dave Moretti and 114-114 by Don Trella.

Official: Canelo Alvarez has agreed to fight Gennady Golovkin again, with no rematch clause https://t.co/SPEOToyXxW — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) January 11, 2018

A rematch was immediately called for by both camps, with negotiations now seemingly close to an end.

There is no rematch clause in the contract, but a trilogy is not out of the question.

"It's going to be another great fight, so it'll likely be natural to do another rematch, but it's not in the agreement," Alvarez's promoter Eric Gomez told the Los Angeles Times.

"We want to concentrate on getting this done and then we can talk about a third fight later."

Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena had been an assumed venue for the rematch, having hosted the original bout, but Gomez revealed an offer from Madison Square Garden had also piqued promoters' interests.

"Very strong, huge," was Gomez's assessment of the bid from New York.

"It is expensive being in New York — the overhead, the hotels — but those are the two leading contenders and once we get the contracts signed, we'll get to work."