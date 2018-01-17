Español
On Demand
BORN ON beIN

Born On beIN: Villarreal's Pablo Fornals

1:42 min

The Yellow Submarine have been flying high in recent weeks thanks in big part to 21-year-old academy graduate Pablo Fornals.

Born on beIN introduces you to the most prodigious young talents plying their trade in the cut-throat world of European football, before they become household names. With the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Dani Ceballos and Kylian Mbappe having already passed through the ranks,  Born on beIN alerts you to the stars of tomorrow, today!

Villarreal La Liga BORN ON beIN Pablo Fornals