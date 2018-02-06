Español
On Demand
Baseball

Springer Signs New Deal With Astros

Getty Images

World Series MVP George Springer has signed a new two-year deal with the Houston Astros.

The World Series MVP will not have to endure an arbitration hearing before spring training begins after George Springer and the Houston Astros agreed to a two-year deal.

Springer's contract is reportedly worth $24million following Monday's announcement.

Now MLB champions the Astros will not have to sit in a room with one of their franchise centrepieces and argue why he is not worth the $10.5m he had requested for 2018 as opposed to the team's proposed $8.5m salary. The 28-year-old made $3.9m last season.

"I'm happy that we reached a multiyear deal with George, recognising his accomplishments and his contribution, but also recognizing there's more to come," general manager Jeff Luhnow said. "We're excited to be able to turn our focus to winning ballgames and not what the player has or hasn't done, because in George's case, he's been pretty exceptional."

The All-Star outfielder is coming off a season in which he hit .283/.367/.522 for a career-best .889 OPS with 34 home runs.

He was even better when it counted most, hitting .379 with a 1.471 OPS and five home runs in Houston's seven-game World Series triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston Astros Baseball
Previous Jay Ajayi Hopes Super Bowl Success With Eagles Ins
Read
Jay Ajayi Hopes Super Bowl Success With Eagles Inspires Fellow Brits
Next Tyronn Lue Sets A Low Bar For Cavs
Read
Tyronn Lue Sets A Low Bar For Cavs