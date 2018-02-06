Barry Bonds has not found his way into the Hall of Fame yet, but he will be immortalised as a San Francisco Giant on August 11 when his number 25 will be retired.

Bonds spent his final 15 MLB seasons in San Francisco after signing with the team in 1993. He batted .312 with 381 doubles, 41 triples, 586 home runs and 1,440 RBIs in 1,976 games in that span.

Twelve of Bonds' 14 All-Star Game selections came in San Francisco as he led an assault on their record books. He holds the franchise record for home runs, batting average, runs, doubles, RBIs and walks.

"No other Giants player has worn number 25 since Barry's final season. It's time to officially retire his number in honour of his remarkable 22-year career as one of the greatest players of all time and for his countless achievements and contributions as a Giant," Giants president and CEO Laurence M. Baer said in a statement.

"I'm both honoured and humbled that the Giants are going to retire my number this season," Bonds said. "Growing up, Candlestick Park was my home away from home, and it is where my dad [Bobby Bonds] and godfather Willie [Mays] played.

"For me to have played on the same field as them, wear the same uniform and now have my number retired, joining Willie and the other Giants legends is extremely special.

"Number 25 has meant a lot to me throughout my career and it is even more special that I got to share that with my dad."

Bonds, the all-time leader in home runs (762), received 56.4 percent of votes during the latest round of Hall of Fame voting — his highest percentage in six tries (75 percent is needed for induction). He is currently a special advisor for the Giants.