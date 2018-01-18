Sabathia: Yankees Happy To Be Hated Again

OMNISPORT

The New York Yankees executed a blockbuster trade this MLB offseason, acquiring reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins.

Last season, the young Yankees gained some fans who normally might have rooted against the Bronx Bombers.

But CC Sabathia, who has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Yankees, thinks people will hate them again in 2018.

"Last year, we were the team that everybody loved, that feel-good story," Sabathia said on MLB Network.

"But getting Giancarlo just brings us back to being that hated team. That's what we like. We want to go out there, put the best team on the field and crush everybody every game."

Sabathia, 37, enjoyed a career resurgence last season, racking up 16 wins during the regular season with a 3.65 ERA. He also went 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA in the postseason. He's hoping New York is his last stop.

"I'm a New Yorker now. This is my home," Sabathia said. "I wanted to try to end my career here with the Yankees, and hopefully I get a chance to do that."

The Yankees are rumoured to be interested in a number of starting pitchers as they try to bolster their rotation.

New York's brief stretch of not spending seems to have come to an end, and the Yankees, like Sabathia said, could soon be making enemies again rather winning friends.