Report: Yankees And Marlins Agree To Stanton Trade

beIN SPORTS USA

According to sources to the MLB Network, the Miami Marlins have agreed to a deal to send 2017 NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees.

.@Yankees reportedly have deal in place to acquire reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from @Marlins. Clubs have not confirmed. https://t.co/E8ylbGfRgm #HotStove pic.twitter.com/Sn0y4QzHLY — MLB (@MLB) December 9, 2017

In order for the deal to go through, Stanton must first agree to waive his no-trade clause. The record-breaking slugger has previously indicated to Marlins management - including owner and former Yankee SS Derek Jeter - that he would agree to a trade to either the Yankees, or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The #STLCards today issued the following statement regarding the pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton. pic.twitter.com/rZekmW2sOf — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 8, 2017

On Friday, both the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants released statements saying each club had come to a separate agreement with the Marlins on a trade, but Stanton had declined to waive his no-trade clause in either case.

Should the move to the Yankees be finalized, Stanton's major league-leading 59 home runs, 132 RBI, and .631 slugging percentage would join 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger, and Home Run Derby winner Aaron Judge to form what could potentially be the hardest-hitting duo in the history of the sport. Stanton is owed $295m in salary over the next 10 season.