Rays Trade Evan Longoria To Giants

San Francisco Giants have confirmed the acquisition of Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria, trading the 32-year-old for Christian Arroyo, Denard Span, Matt Krook and Stephen Woods.

Longoria a three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner, has hit at least 20 home runs in nine of his 10 MLB seasons. He slumped a bit last season, slashing .261/.313/.424 with just 20 home runs and 86 RBIs, but he gives the Giants another power bat.

✔️ 3-time All-Star

✔️ 3-time Gold Glove Award winner

✔️ California native



Welcome to the Orange & Black, Evan Longoria!#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/JHAHFEwbOs — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) December 20, 2017

San Francisco had been linked with a number of top free agents and trade targets this offseason, even striking a deal with the Miami Marlins for Giancarlo Stanton before the reigning National League MVP decided not to waive his no-trade clause for a move to the Bay Area.

The Giants tied the Detroit Tigers for worst record in baseball last season in an injury-ravaged campaign. Longoria's arrival should help the line-up score more runs next season, after scoring just 639 in 2017 (29th in MLB).

Arroyo is currently ranked as the number 57 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. He can play shortstop or third base. Both he and the veteran outfielder Span were born and raised in the Tampa area.

In 2012, Longoria signed a six-year $100million contract extension that has him locked up through 2022. He also has a club option for 2023.