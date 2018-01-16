Pirates Trade McCutchen To Giants

OMNISPORT

Andrew McCutchen is heading to the San Francisco Giants from the Pittsburgh Pirates after a trade, the MLB teams announced on Monday.

The Giants sent pitcher Kyle Crick, minor league outfielder Bryan Reynolds and $500,000 in international bonus pool space to the Pirates.

▪️ 2013 NL MVP

▪️ 5-time All-Star

▪️ 4-time Silver Slugger

▪️ 2012 Gold Glove



Welcome to the Orange & Black @TheCUTCH22!#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/ZdBRqeqGCT — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) January 16, 2018

The Giants targeted McCutchen after they failed to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins.

McCutchen's name has swirled in trade rumours over the last two years, but the Pirates opted to pick up his 2018 option in November.

Although his numbers have been on the decline, his power has remained consistent. The former National League (NL) MVP has hit at least 20 home runs in seven straight seasons and hit 28 with 88 RBIs in 2017.

Pittsburgh.My Home.My Fans.My City. The placed that raised me and helped mold me into the man I am today. You will 4ever be in my heart.A tip of the cap to all who have been on this journey with me. With Love and respect,

Cutch pic.twitter.com/QB0n9vuBuZ — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 15, 2018

McCutchen is owed $14.75million in 2018 – the final year of his contract. He will likely play right field for the Giants, with Gorkys Hernandez or Steven Duggar in center and Hunter Pence in left.

The Pirates have had a busy few days, trading arguably their best pitcher – Gerrit Cole – to the Houston Astros on Saturday for four players.