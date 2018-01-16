Pirates Trade McCutchen To Giants

OMNISPORT
Andrew McCutchen is heading to the San Francisco Giants from the Pittsburgh Pirates after a trade, the MLB teams announced on Monday.
The Giants sent pitcher Kyle Crick, minor league outfielder Bryan Reynolds and $500,000 in international bonus pool space to the Pirates.
The Giants targeted McCutchen after they failed to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins.
McCutchen's name has swirled in trade rumours over the last two years, but the Pirates opted to pick up his 2018 option in November.
Although his numbers have been on the decline, his power has remained consistent. The former National League (NL) MVP has hit at least 20 home runs in seven straight seasons and hit 28 with 88 RBIs in 2017.
McCutchen is owed $14.75million in 2018 – the final year of his contract. He will likely play right field for the Giants, with Gorkys Hernandez or Steven Duggar in center and Hunter Pence in left.
The Pirates have had a busy few days, trading arguably their best pitcher – Gerrit Cole – to the Houston Astros on Saturday for four players.