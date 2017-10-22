Joe Girardi Castes Doubt on Yankees Future Following Astros Defeat

OMNISPORT

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi does not know if he will still be at the franchise next season following Saturday's game-seven loss in the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees were shut out 4-0 by the Houston Astros, who advanced to the MLB World Series where they will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Less than an hour after suffering a 4-3 series defeat, Girardi fielded questions about his future.

Girardi: "it was a lot of fun to manage this group, it really was. I'm as proud of this group as I've been of any team I've ever managed." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) October 22, 2017

"I love what I do," Girardi, who has been the Yankees manager since 2008, told reporters.

"I've always said, the first thing that I do is I always talk to my family first. They come first. Because I think when you have a job, I mean, your family has to buy in, too. It's not just what you want out of life. It's everyone buying in.

"So I'll sit down, talk to my wife and my kids and see where they're at and what they're thinking. And then we'll see what the Yankees are thinking.

"That's not my concern right now. I've had 10 great years here. I feel extremely blessed. God has been good to me. And we'll see what the future holds."

Watch Joe Girardi address the media after the #Yankees' #Game7 loss right now on #MLBTonight. pic.twitter.com/DmX9QrnJwA — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 22, 2017

Girardi was on the hot seat during a slump, but the Yankees responded to claim the top wildcard spot and then ousted the red-hot Cleveland Indians in the AL Divisional Series.

"I know people are going to talk about how we didn't win many games on the road," Girardi said.

"There were some other teams that haven't won many games on the road, either. We just happened to run into a very good team that just beat us."

Girardi is 910-710 over 10 seasons as the Yankees manager and the team matched his regular-season average with 91 victories this campaign.

He led the Yankees to a World Series title in 2009, when the New York team won 103 games.

The Yankees have declined since, until this year with an influx of young talent like Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird that has Girardi excited for the team's future.

It is just a matter of whether or not he will be part of that future.

"You look at the production you got from an Aaron Judge and a Gary Sanchez and a Greg Bird and Chad Green, and [Tommy] Kahnle was able to do, I know he's not a rookie, but he's an extremely young player, just what these guys were able to do is pretty special," Girardi said. "And to get 50-plus at-bats under your career in playoff baseball at this age, that's special.

"There are things that we can do better. I think guys will mature and at times I think there is mental growth, as well as physical growth. And the mental growth sometimes can be not trying too hard. Being able to control your emotions in situations. And I think a lot of times it can be tough," Girardi added. "You get to this point you can't imagine how bad the guys want it. And you have to learn to sometimes control your emotions. So that's growth.

"I think there are things that individual players can do better. And that will continue. And if I'm a part of it, it will be a focus."