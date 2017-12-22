Gordon Feels Bad For Former Teammates Left In Miami

OMNISPORT

Seattle Mariners outfielder Dee Gordon was guarded in how he addressed the teardown of the Marlins' organisation this offseason, but he was not shy in saying what has gone on in Miami is "embarrassing."

Gordon was the first of several high-profile players to be traded in the last few weeks as the Marlins' new ownership group highlighted by Derek Jeter reduce the payroll.

The 29-year-old Gordon was first but the trade of 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton was the most significant.

It was also the trade which truly got the public's attention as many people accused Jeter of helping out his old team by trading Stanton to the New York Yankees for what many felt was a less-than-stellar package of prospects.

"I don't want to bash anyone, but what's happened is not good," Gordon told the Sun Sentinel.

Marcell Ozuna was the latest All-Star to leave Miami and the final moment where Gordon stopped being angry and started simply feeling sorry for his former team-mates, especially Christian Yelich, who the Marlins are rebuilding around despite him wanting out of the organisation.

"I think you have to let the dude go win," Gordon said. "That's what you did for the rest of us, let us have a chance to win. Let him go win.

"I feel bad for Yeli, because he's my brother. I feel bad for J.T. [Realmuto]. I feel bad for [Justin Bour]. I feel bad for [Martin] Prado. I feel bad for those guys."

Both Yelich and Realmuto have expressed a desire to get out of Miami, but as of right now, it appears they are staying put. As for Gordon, he will start a new career at a new position while his team-mates toil in Florida.

"It's terrible," Gordon said. "It's almost — I'm not even going to say almost. It’s embarrassing."