Giants Trade Moore To Rangers

The Texas Rangers landed starting pitcher Matt Moore in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, the teams announced on Friday.

San Francisco received in return minor league pitchers Sam Wolff and Israel Cruz.

Moore, 28, was a miserable 6-15 with a 5.52 ERA last season, but he went 13-12 with a 4.08 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 2016.

Rumours had been swirling this offseason regarding Texas' interest in starting pitching.

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke was even mentioned as a target. Instead, the Rangers opted for Moore, who is now three years removed from Tommy John surgery.

Moore's best season came in 2013, when he went 17-4 with a 3.29 ERA. He then got off to a good start in 2014 before suffering his season-ending elbow injury.

The Rangers added Doug Fister earlier this offseason, so Moore may have rounded out their rotation.