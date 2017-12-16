Español
On Demand
Baseball
Giants Trade Moore To Rangers

Texas Rangers acquire starting pitcher Matt Moore from the San Francisco Giants for prospects.

The Texas Rangers landed starting pitcher Matt Moore in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, the teams announced on Friday.

San Francisco received in return minor league pitchers Sam Wolff and Israel Cruz.

Moore, 28, was a miserable 6-15 with a 5.52 ERA last season, but he went 13-12 with a 4.08 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 2016.

Rumours had been swirling this offseason regarding Texas' interest in starting pitching.

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke was even mentioned as a target. Instead, the Rangers opted for Moore, who is now three years removed from Tommy John surgery.

Moore's best season came in 2013, when he went 17-4 with a 3.29 ERA. He then got off to a good start in 2014 before suffering his season-ending elbow injury.

The Rangers added Doug Fister earlier this offseason, so Moore may have rounded out their rotation.

