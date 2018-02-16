Español
Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Jaime Garcia

Jaime Garcia has signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced on Thursday.

The deal includes a club option for 2019.

Garcia made 27 starts for two teams in 2017 and posted a 4.41 ERA in 157 innings, but he was on three rosters.

The 31-year-old was traded twice at the deadline, first when the Atlanta Braves dealt him to Minnesota, where he never made a start, and then again when the Twins sent him to the New York Yankees.

He pitched in one postseason game for the Yankees, coming on in relief and throwing two shut-out innings against the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series (ALDS).

The former St Louis Cardinals starter joins a rotation that includes Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Marco Estrada and J.A. Happ. He will be in a fight for the fifth spot in the rotation with Joe Biagini, who posted a 5.34 ERA in 44 games (18 starts) for Toronto in 2017.

