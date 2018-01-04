Astros Hoping To Avoid Polarizing Political Moment After White House Invitation

OMNISPORT

The Houston Astros have been invited to the White House to commemorate their 2017 MLB World Series title.

Houston won the 2017 World Series in seven games over the Los Angeles Dodgers – their first MLB title.

Happy New Year! Bring on 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣. 🎉🍾 pic.twitter.com/B52dcR0JSh — Houston Astros (@astros) January 1, 2018

"The two things you always think about are getting rings and getting an invite to the White House," Astros president Reid Ryan told KRIV in Houston. "It's pretty cool.

"It's an honour that's steeped in tradition. For a lot of our guys, this may be the only time they get invited to the White House in their lives. It's a big honour."

Ryan made no comment as to whether any of his players would decline the invitation. Players from the New England Patriots opted not to visit the White House after their NFL Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons in February.

Several members of the team did not want to honour controversial and outspoken president Donald Trump, who was sworn into office in January.

When asked whether the team would visit the White House or not in November, Astros manager A.J. Hinch would not comment.

"I believe in celebrating this championship," Hinch told reporters. "I believe our organisation should bask in the glory of what this work has done. … What comes out of this moving forward on the political side, what we do or don't do, what sports has turned into representing the country's tone, will have to be decided in time.

"We're not going to allow anything to polarise this moment that we want to celebrate with our fans."

After several Golden State Warriors players were torn over whether to accept the traditional invitation to D.C., Trump rescinded the NBA champions' invite to the White House.