Federer: Unrealistic To Aim For Heights Of 2017

Roger Federer won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017 but the 19-time grand slam champion does not believe it is normal to try to achieve the same next year.

There are renewed and heightened expectations for Federer in 2018 after the 36-year-old Swiss maestro enjoyed a renaissance on the ATP Tour.

Following an injury-ravaged 2016, Federer moved to second in the world rankings with victories at Melbourne Park and the All England Club, while he also claimed three ATP 1000 trophies.

And after touching down in Perth ahead of the Hopman Cup, Federer said: "I had a great off season. I mean, I did have a good off season too last year but I just wasn't sure what to expect."

"Now expectations are higher but at the same time I try to remind myself just don't think it's normal and realistic to aim for the same things I did this year in 2017."

"I've got to try and keep it cool. Try my best and see what happens but the preparation's been good so far. We'll see how things go."

"It worked out perfectly this year, [winning] at the Australian Open. Of course, that's a good omen. I hope that winning or losing the Hopman Cup is going to be good for me."

"Obviously looking ahead to Melbourne, I really hope that Hopman Cup's going to give me everything I need here."

"I had a wonderful time [in 2017]. I can't wait to see all the fans again because they came out in big numbers and supported me."