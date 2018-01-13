Nadal Ready Despite Preparation Worries

OMNISPORT

World number one Rafael Nadal believes he is ready and in decent form ahead of the Australian Open.

The Spaniard withdrew from tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Brisbane after beginning his preparations for 2018 later than usual amid reports he was still struggling with a knee injury.

For the first time in his career, the 16-time grand slam champion will head into the year's opening major without playing a competitive match in the lead-up.

“It’s the first time I am here without playing an official match. It’s a new situation for me but I feel good. I feel myself more or less playing well”



- @RafaelNadal #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/4RWShRCERQ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2018

Despite that, Nadal, 31, said he felt in decent enough form ahead of a first-round clash against Victor Estrella Burgos.

"I feel that I had a good week and a half of practices. Remain this afternoon and tomorrow, the last practice before the competition starts for me.

"I really hope to be ready. I feel myself more or less playing well."

ONE DAY TO GO!!



World No.1 @RafaelNadal launches his bid for a second #AusOpen title in the first night match on @RodLaverArena. Full preview ➡️ https://t.co/lebc7oWIMF pic.twitter.com/AYVvE9LAZ4 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2018

Nadal almost claimed a second Australian Open title last year, only to be edged by Roger Federer in a thrilling final.

But the 2009 champion dismissed suggestions that result gave him additional motivation this year.

"It's impossible to be more motivated than last year or any year. For me, the Australian Open always, if you are not enough motivated, 100 per cent motivated to play this tournament, probably you don't love this sport," Nadal said.