Kyrgios Powers To Brisbane Title

Nick Kyrgios produced an outstanding display of serving to beat Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-2 and win the Brisbane International.

In his first ATP World Tour final on home soil, the Australian came under initial pressure at the Queensland Tennis Centre as his opponent started strongly.

However, after saving five break points early in the contest, Kyrgios soon took charge of proceedings and ultimately won with ease.

Having defied pain in his left knee to secure his fourth title and first since October 2016, Kyrgios will be fancied by many to pose a threat at the upcoming Australian Open providing he can stay fit.

"I felt good all week. I felt right at home," said the 22-year-old in his on-court victory speech.

"I love playing in front of you guys, even though sometimes it may not seem that way!"

Your 2018 Brisbane International champion is 🇦🇺 @NickKyrgios!



He wins his first Championship on home soil in straight sets over 🇺🇸 Ryan Harrison: 6-4 6-2. pic.twitter.com/DAC8CItPRg — #7TENNIS 🎾 (@7tennis) January 7, 2018

The serve of Kyrgios proved a particularly potent weapon on Sunday as he sent down 17 aces - including two in succession to finish the match - and dropped only two service points in a one-sided second set.

He had come from a set down to win each of his previous three matches, but took less time to hit his stride on Sunday, holding firm in the face of early pressure from Harrison before turning on the style.