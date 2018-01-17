Dimitrov Survives Five Set Battle In Melbourne

OMNISPORT

Grigor Dimitrov was taken all the way by American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald on Rod Laver Arena, the world number three eventually prevailing 4-6 6-2 6-4 0-6 8-6.

A pumped-up McDonald thrilled the crowd on RLA with his energetic and powerful display against Dimitrov.

Many would have expected the inexperienced youngster to fade after he lost the third set from a break up, but McDonald duly raised his game to sensationally bagel the out-of-sorts Dimitrov and set up a decider.

"We used to practice in California so I kind of knew him a little bit!"@GrigorDimitrov on his gallant opponent Mackenzie #McDonald.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/NCEfHqKPzZ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2018

With his forehand a consistently potent weapon, McDonald continued to impress in the final set, raising his arms triumphantly in appreciation of his growing fan club on more than one occasion.

Dimitrov ultimately progressed - his relief illustrated by an enormous roar when match point was converted - but McDonald could feel hugely proud of his performance.

In an on-court interview following his win, Dimitrov said: "He [McDonald] was playing unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable. He deserves a lot of credit.