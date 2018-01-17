Español
On Demand
ATP Tour

Dimitrov Survives Five Set Battle In Melbourne

0:28 min

Grigor Dimitrov came through a dramatic five-set contests to reach round three of the Australian Open men's singles.

OMNISPORT

Grigor Dimitrov was taken all the way by American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald on Rod Laver Arena, the world number three eventually prevailing 4-6 6-2 6-4 0-6 8-6.

A pumped-up McDonald thrilled the crowd on RLA with his energetic and powerful display against Dimitrov.

Many would have expected the inexperienced youngster to fade after he lost the third set from a break up, but McDonald duly raised his game to sensationally bagel the out-of-sorts Dimitrov and set up a decider.

With his forehand a consistently potent weapon, McDonald continued to impress in the final set, raising his arms triumphantly in appreciation of his growing fan club on more than one occasion.

Dimitrov ultimately progressed - his relief illustrated by an enormous roar when match point was converted - but McDonald could feel hugely proud of his performance.

In an on-court interview following his win, Dimitrov said: "He [McDonald] was playing unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable. He deserves a lot of credit.

Australian Open Tennis ATP Grigor Dimitrov