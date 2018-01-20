Classy Federer Too Good For Gasquet In Melbourne

OMNISPORT

Roger Federer was at his graceful best as he outclassed Richard Gasquet 6-2 7-5 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

Defending champion Federer, looking to claim a 20th career grand slam in Melbourne, produced a trademark performance against the 29th seed, who has never been past round four at the tournament.

Federer had already beaten Aljaz Bedene and Jan Lennard-Struff without dropping a set and was again in imperious form against an opponent he has now beaten 17 times and not lost to since 2011.

The evergreen 36-year-old can now look forward to a last-16 meeting against Marton Fucsovics.

The match started at a relentless pace, but Federer soon gained the initiative. An unforced error followed by a weak second serve from Gasquet allowed the Swiss to emphatically hammer home a forehand down the line for the first break.

Federer was at his irrepressible best with Gasquet struggling to land a glove on his opponent, and in game eight a down-the-line backhand of typical effortless grace set the marker for a second break and the set, which was sealed by a limp double fault by the Frenchman.

It was a much tighter contest in the second set, with Gasquet clinically disposing several shots, but break-point opportunities were not forthcoming.

9️⃣0️⃣ match wins and counting!@rogerfederer notches up his 90th match victory at Melbourne Park d 29th seed Richard #Gasquet 6-2 7-5 6-4.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/wo83nX7u1K — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018

And when he served to stay in the set, Gasquet was undone by some vintage Federer play. A whipped forehand brought up break point and, after relentless pressure, a long forehand saw the Swiss take a two-set lead.

Gasquet had more winners and fewer errors in that set, but was staring down the barrel after surrendering serve at the first opportunity in the third - a costly double fault subsequently punished by a fine drop shot.

To his credit, Gasquet refused to wilt and pounced on a sloppy Federer service game to break back in game seven.

Federer soon reapplied the pressure, though, and wrapped up victory on his second match point with a backhand winner.

"The girls really fell in love with tennis... And the boys seem to enjoy themselves more." -@RogerFederer



Imagine a world where the two sets of Federer twins are conquering the sport like their father once did... 🌟🌟🌟🌟#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zgWqViyzgL — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Federer [2] bt Gasquet [29] 6-2 7-5 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer – 42/30

Gasquet – 27/16

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer – 12/1

Gasquet – 3/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer – 5/8

Gasquet – 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer – 65

Gasquet – 68

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer – 80/42

Gasquet – 67/41

TOTAL POINTS

Federer – 100

Gasquet – 84