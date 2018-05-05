Zverev Topples Chung To Reach BMW Open Final Again

Defending champion Alexander Zverev defeated Hyeon Chung for the first time at the third attempt to book his place in the BMW Open final again.

The German - the top seed and defending champion - was handed the opportunity to avenge losses to Chung at the Australian Open and in last year's clay-court season, and he took his chance with a 7-5 6-2 triumph.

Zverev was assured of a German opponent in the final in Munich as Maximilian Marterer faced Philipp Kohlschreiber in the other semi-final, the latter winning out 6-2 6-4.

World number three Zverev is chasing his first title of the year but will face a staunch challenge in Kohlschreiber, who triumphed in Munich in 2016.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' run at the Estoril Open is over, meanwhile, after the Next Gen star was edged out by Joao Sousa in the semi-finals, going down 6-4 1-6 7-6 (7-4).

The Greek, who reached the final at the Barcelona Open, missed the opportunity for another showpiece match as Sousa set up a clash against Frances Tiafoe, a surprise straight-sets winner versus Pablo Carreno Busta.

At the Istanbul Open, Malek Jaziri, who knocked out top seed and defending champion Marin Cilic on Thursday, made the final with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Laslo Djere. Taro Daniel stands between him and the title.