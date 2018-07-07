Zverev Suffers More Slam Misery As Gulbis' Run Continues

Alexander Zverev endured more grand slam misery on Saturday as he slumped to defeat against qualifier Ernests Gulbis in round three of Wimbledon.

Still only 21, Zverev has won three Masters 1000 titles and is firmly established as the brightest young star on the ATP Tour.

However, he has only once made the last eight of a slam once - at this year's French Open - and the fourth seed suffered the indignity of being bagelled in the final set on Court No.1 as world number 138 Gulbis triumphed 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-0.

1R: Clarke ✅

2R: Dzumhur ✅

3R: Zverev ✅



What a #Wimbledon Ernests Gulbis is having! 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/VaOfPJaYEQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2018

Gulbis has now won six matches at this year's Wimbledon, including his victories in the qualifying rounds, and will face Kei Nishikori or Nick Kyrgios in round four.

Zverev, meanwhile, must reflect on yet another slam in which he has failed to deliver on his obvious potential.