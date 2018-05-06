Zverev Drives Off With BMW Open Title Again

Alexander Zverev retained his BMW Open title in Munich, beating fellow German Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets on Sunday.

The 21-year-old claimed his first trophy of 2017 by triumphing 6-3 6-3 after 71 minutes in a contest between compatriots at contrasting stages of their careers.

Veteran Kohlschreiber was bidding for a record fourth title at the tournament in the first all-German men's singles final on the ATP Tour since Florian Mayer defeated Zverev at the Gerry Weber Open in 2016.

Alexander Zverev wins his 2⃣nd Munich 🏆 in the first all-🇩🇪 ATP World Tour final since 2016.



However, the 34-year-old struggled to make an impact on his opponent's serve, registering one solitary break early in the second set.

Top seed Zverev, in contrast, was ruthless. In both sets he seized control with the score at 3-3, reeling off three successive games on each occasion to successfully defend his crown.

The world number three's victory earned him a new BMW and Kohlschreiber playfully pretended to throw his runner-up trophy through the windscreen.