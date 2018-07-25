Youzhny To Retire After St Petersburg Open

Two-time US Open semifinalist Mikhail Youzhny has announced he will retire from the ATP World Tour later this year.

The Russian, 36, is a former world number eight and reached the last four at Flushing Meadows in 2006 and 2010, as well as winning 10 Tour titles.

But Youzhny will depart following his home tournament, the St Petersburg Open in September.

After his R1 win tonight at the @BBTatlantaopen, former World No. 8 Mikhail Youzhny announced he will retire from the pro tour in September in St. Petersburg.#USOpenSeries pic.twitter.com/lyEDQSMEH5 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 25, 2018

"The time is over," Youzhny said following a first-round win over Emil Reinberg at the Atlanta Open.

"I was so nervous this evening because I could announce that I will finish my tennis career after the US Open and one more tournament. I will play my club tournament and that will be my last one."