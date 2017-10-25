Tsonga Boosts ATP Finals Hopes In Vienna

OMNISPORT

The in-form Jo-Wilfried Tsonga continued his late push for an ATP Finals spot by coming from a set down to beat Karen Khachanov in the first round of the Vienna Open.

Tsonga won the European Open in Antwerp last week and remains in the hunt for another title after seeing off qualifier Khachanov 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-3 on Wednesday.

The Frenchman saw Sam Querrey and Kevin Anderson – two of the other contenders for the two remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending tournament in London – make early exits in Vienna and was in danger of following them before completing the comeback.

Eighth seed Tsonga, beaten by Andy Murray in the final in Vienna last year, will face Damir Dzumhur in round two after breaking twice in the final set to send Russian Khachanov packing.

Top seed Alexander Zverev marched into the quarter-finals with a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 victory over Gilles Simon.

Philipp Kohlschreiber also moved into the last eight at the expense of Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who went down 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman responded to his European Open loss to Tsonga with a 6-1 2-6 6-2 victory over Fabio Fognini.