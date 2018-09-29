Español
Tomic To Face Fognini In Long-Awaited Final

Bernard Tomic will attempt to prevent Fabio Fognini from making history in the Chengdu Open decider.

Bernard Tomic will face Fabio Fognini in his first ATP Tour final for over two years following a straight-sets defeat of Joao Sousa at the Chengdu Open.

Not since losing to Dominic Thiem at the Acapulco Open in February 2016 has Tomic played in a decider, but the Australian could end his three-year title drought this weekend.

Qualifier Tomic, down at 123rd in the rankings, served 12 aces as he sent seventh seed Sousa packing on Saturday, winning 6-4 6-4.

 

Sousa was unable to break former top 20 player Tomic, who won 83 per cent of points on his first serve and secured a solitary break in each set to win the second semi-final.

Fognini reached his fourth final of the season, coming from behind to defeat Taylor Fritz 6-7 (5-7) 6-0 6-3.

The top seed has already won three tour singles titles in 2018 and will become the first Italian to claim four in a season if he gets the better of the big-serving Tomic.

Fognini, who won a first doubles title for two years in St. Petersburg alongside Matteo Berrettini last week, said: "It is my best year so far. I am really happy that the first time I visit Chengdu, I am in my first final."

