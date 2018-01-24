The Swiss Maestro Federer Flies Into Semi-Finals

OMNISPORT

Defending champion Roger Federer recovered from a slow start to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Tomas Berdych.

The second seed struggled to get going on Rod Laver Arena but fought back from a break down and saved two set points in the opener before going on to win 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 6-4.

Federer has not dropped a set at Melbourne Park and the overwhelming tournament favourite will face surprise package Hyeon Chung in the last four.

"I just tried to hang around, play more aggressive, get some rhythm going." @rogerfederer on recovering from 2-5 in the 1st set.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/2SpcoF6YvK — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018

After such an encouraging start, it was an all-too-familiar story for Berdych, the 19th seed suffering a ninth successive defeat against the domineering 19-time grand slam champion.

The imperious Swiss struck 61 winners and broke four times to stay on course for a sixth Australian Open title.

Berdych made an imposing start, Federer looking uncharacteristically out of sorts and going a break down at 2-0 after drilling a backhand wide.

"It was a great tournament. My goal was to play some good tennis and have fun on court and that's what I had."



- @tomasberdych #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/SMySvtgauX — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018

The Czech timed the ball superbly for the majority of the opening set, but Federer broke back with an exquisite backhand winner after being left disgruntled when a Hawk-Eye replay failed to appear on the screen and his challenge was unsuccessful.

Federer had saved a set point to get back on serve at 5-4 and fended off another before bossing a tie-break, the 36-year-old's serve, slick movement and clean striking giving him the edge.

Berdych was presented with the first break-point opportunity of the second set when Federer netted another backhand, but the world number two got himself out of trouble and combined great defence with classy groundstrokes to go a break up at 5-3.

“I’m really excited to play against him. He's clearly got nothing to lose. I will tell myself the same and we’ll see what happens.”



- @rogerfederer on his semifinal match-up against @HyeonChung.

#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/UJ4uoOtf5e — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018

The world number 20 appeared to be moving without any problems despite going off court for treatment with stiffness in his back after the second set, but a stray backhand had him a break down and teetering early in the third.

A blistering forehand return enabled Berdych to break straight back and level at 2-2, but another backhand winner from Federer in the next game edged him back in front, and the Swiss made the advantage stick on this occasion to wrap up a convincing win.