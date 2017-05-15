Roger Federer to Skip French Open

OMNISPORT

Australian Open champion Roger Federer will miss the French Open in an attempt to maintain peak fitness heading into Wimbledon.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion released a statement on his website, revealing his wishes to prepare for hard and grass courts by resting through the clay-court tournaments.

"The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognize that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward," he said. "Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season."