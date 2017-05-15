Roger Federer to Skip French Open
Roger Federer withdraws from the Roland Garros tournament to help elongate career.
OMNISPORT
Australian Open champion Roger Federer will miss the French Open in an attempt to maintain peak fitness heading into Wimbledon.
The 18-time Grand Slam champion released a statement on his website, revealing his wishes to prepare for hard and grass courts by resting through the clay-court tournaments.
"The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognize that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward," he said. "Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season."