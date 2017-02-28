Roger Federer Sets His Sights on Another Wimbledon Title

OMNISPORT

Roger Federer has not discounted the possibility of adding to his grand slam haul, earmarking Wimbledon as his next best chance.

The veteran Swiss defied the odds to claim the Australian Open title at the age of 35 last month, despite having been seeded a distant 17th at Melbourne Park.

That marked his 18th major singles crown and first since 2012, when he beat Andy Murray in the Wimbledon final.

A seven-time winner on the grass of the All England Club, Federer believes the prestigious event remains his most likely source of further late-career glory.

In an interview with L'Equipe, he said: "20 grand slams, it's a dream, why not? But my best chance is clearly at Wimbledon."

Federer, who recovered from a knee injury that saw him miss the Olympics and the US Open last year to win at Rod Laver Arena, acknowledged he is not considered to be a highly physical player in the mould of his rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Murray.

"It is true that I have this image a bit," he said when quizzed on the perception he does not have to match the extraordinary training load endured by the world's other top players.

"[But] it's like [being] a student. If he has revised well, he is serene on the day of the examination. We see the result but we do not know his work [away from the spotlight].

"I have a good entourage and my family allows me to remain always young. Plus, when you win, life is just simpler.

"The victory saves everything, to a certain degree of course. It's easier to be positive and happy when you win. I worked a lot for that. Now I take advantage."