Ramos Vs. Carballes An All-Spanish Final In Quito

Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Roberto Carballes Baena will meet in an all-Spanish Ecuador Open final after three-set wins on Saturday.

Ramos-Vinolas, the second seed at the ATP 250 event in Quito, overcame Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in their semi-final.

The Spaniard's victory saw him move into a sixth ATP World Tour final – his fifth on clay – as he eyes just his second title and first since 2016.

¡España la protagonista del #TenisLatitudCero! @albertramos88 🇪🇸 alcanza su quinta final @ATPWorldTour_ES al vencer por 6-4 y 6-7(4) y 6-4a @dThiagoMonteiro 🇧🇷 / @albertramos88 will fight for his second ATP title after his victory 6-4, 6-7(4) and 6-4 over @dThiagoMonteiro pic.twitter.com/SQ82e53kvO — #TenisLatitudCero (@EcuadorOpen250) February 10, 2018

Awaiting him in the decider is Carballes Baena, who beat fellow qualifier Andrej Martin 4-6 6-3 6-2.

With his win, the world number 107 progressed to a maiden ATP final.

Ramos-Vinolas and Carballes Baena have met twice on the ATP World Tour, with the former winning both previous clashes.