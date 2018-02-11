Español
Ramos Vs. Carballes An All-Spanish Final In Quito

Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas reached his sixth ATP World Tour final, moving into the Ecuador Open final.

 

Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Roberto Carballes Baena will meet in an all-Spanish Ecuador Open final after three-set wins on Saturday.

Ramos-Vinolas, the second seed at the ATP 250 event in Quito, overcame Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in their semi-final.

The Spaniard's victory saw him move into a sixth ATP World Tour final – his fifth on clay – as he eyes just his second title and first since 2016.

 

Awaiting him in the decider is Carballes Baena, who beat fellow qualifier Andrej Martin 4-6 6-3 6-2.

With his win, the world number 107 progressed to a maiden ATP final.

Ramos-Vinolas and Carballes Baena have met twice on the ATP World Tour, with the former winning both previous clashes.

