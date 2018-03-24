Qualifier Kokkinakis Stuns Federer In Miami

Thanasi Kokkinakis produced the performance of his life to send top seed Roger Federer tumbling out of the Miami Open in round two.

The world number 175 was not expected to pose much of a challenge for Federer on a glorious Saturday in Florida, but Kokkinakis showed no fear to fight back a claim a sensational 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) victory.

It had all looked routine for Federer when he moved ahead after just 34 minutes, but his quality slipped enough to allow his young Australian opponent to come storming back and progress to the third round.