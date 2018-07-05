No Complaints From Out-Of-Sorts Cilic After Shock Wimbledon Exit

Marin Cilic felt he only had himself to blame after squandering a two-set lead to bow out of Wimbledon with a stunning defeat to the unheralded Guido Pella.

Cilic was fancied to mount another challenge at the All England Club after the Croatian, runner-up to Roger Federer last year, was crowned Queen's champion last month.

The third seed appeared to be coasting into the third round when he won the first two sets on Wednesday before play was suspended due to rain.

World number 82 Pella had not won a match at SW19 before this week, but rallied from the brink of defeat when play resumed on Thursday to pull off a shock 3-6 1-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 victory and move into the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

Cilic put the biggest upset in the men's draw down to a bad day at the office rather than the pressure of being among the favourites to win the title.

He said: "Yesterday I played really good, played two great sets. It was a little bit unfortunate to stop last night when I was a break down and also when we came back [briefly on Wednesday] the court was also very slippery. I lost my serve there."

"Today [Thursday] obviously he won that third set. In the fourth, I just was struggling a little bit to find the rhythm off the ground, I was missing some balls. We exchanged two breaks during the set, I had even a mini break in the tie-break, 2-Love, lost it."

"Third set [I] had a couple of break points in the beginning at 2-2, but just didn't feel so good. I was not as accurate. I was just missing some balls, giving him chance to keep playing."

The Croatian added: "I was just not feeling as comfortable as yesterday with hitting. I was just missing some balls, some easy balls, giving him a chance to come back. That was playing the part. It was not just the pressure, it was me not executing on the court well."

Cilic had no complaints about resuming following a rain delay on Wednesday, revealing that he and Pella were keen to get back out on court.

"We had the choice. We were speaking with them. We just gave it a try to go for it," he said.