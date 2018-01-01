Nadal To Play Exhibition Event Before Australian Open

OMNISPORT

World number one Rafael Nadal will prepare for the Australian Open by playing at an exhibition event in Melbourne.

The Spaniard withdrew from the Brisbane International and an event in Sydney due to a late start to his preparation, with reports he was still struggling with a knee injury.

However, the 16-time grand slam champion has still been expected to be fit for the year's first major, which starts at Melbourne Park on January 15.

In a boost to those chances, Nadal will play at the Tie Break Tens at Margaret Court Arena on January 10.

Here's a treat for the NY. @RafaelNadal is in for @tiebreaktens Melbourne. January 10 at MCA from 7pm. Get on down. 👏👏https://t.co/4bZ2FFUFX0 pic.twitter.com/K3UYyQwuyg — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 31, 2017

"Tie Break Tens is a great concept and we will see and play some exciting matches," he said.

"The field is fantastic and I expect some tough competition which will be great for the Aussie fans."

The event sees each match played as a super tie-break to 10, with the tournament decided in one night.

Novak Djokovic, who is battling an elbow injury that has put his Australian Open campaign in doubt, is also expected to play at the Tie Break Tens if fit.