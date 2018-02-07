Nadal Planning To Play At Queen's In Preparation For Wimbledon 2018

World number one Rafael Nadal is planning to play the Aegon Championships at Queen's for the first time in seven years.

The Spanish 16-time grand slam champion claimed the ATP World Tour title in 2008, but has opted for different preparation for Wimbledon since last playing the event in 2011.

Nadal, 31, has struggled in his past five Wimbledon appearances, failing to go beyond the fourth round.

The two-time champion at the All England Club said he was aiming to play at Queen's in 2018.

"I am very excited to communicate that I am going to come to Queen's in 2018," Nadal said.

"It is going to be the 10th anniversary of my victory in 2008, it's a great memory, winning there and three weeks later winning Wimbledon.

"It was an unforgettable year. I am very excited to be coming back and playing Queen’s again."

Nadal made five Wimbledon finals between 2006 and 2011, reaching the quarter-finals at Queen's in the lead-up to each of those.