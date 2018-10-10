Nadal Opens His Academy Doors To Victims Of Majorca Floods

Rafael Nadal has opened the doors of his tennis academy to aid those affected by the recent flash floods in Majorca.

Torrential storms hit the area on Tuesday, with eight inches of rain falling in just four hours, and at least nine people are believed to have been killed in the disaster.

On Wednesday, world number one Nadal – who hails from the island – posted on Twitter to say his academy was open to anyone in need of a place to stay.

Hoy es un día triste en Mallorca. Nuestras más sinceras condolencias a los familiares de los fallecidos por las inundaciones de San Llorenç. Hoy volvemos a ofrecer las habitaciones del #RafaNadalSportsCentre y de la Academia para todos los afectados que necesiten alojamiento. pic.twitter.com/h5TV17huS6 — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) October 10, 2018

"Sad day in Majorca," Nadal wrote. "My heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and injured by the serious floods in San Llorenc."

"As we did yesterday, we offer today the facilities @rnadalacademy for all those affected that need accommodation."