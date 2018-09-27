Murray Earns Best Win Of Comeback By Downing Goffin In Shenzhen

Andy Murray completed the biggest victory of his comeback so far with a 6-3 6-4 beating of defending David Goffin at the Shenzhen Open.

The former world number one, who now has a 6-0 career record over the Belgian, had not beaten a player inside the top 15 since the 2017 French Open.

It was only Murray's 11th match of the season as he continues to battle back from a hip injury, and the Briton had already announced that next week's China Open will be his last tournament of 2018.

"I felt like in terms of the way I hit the ball, it was the best I've played, and I think I knew that I was going to have to hit the ball very well if I wanted to win," Murray, who won the tournament in 2014, said in quotes reported by the ATP.

First set goes to Andy Murray 6-3 Goffin. #shenzhenopen pic.twitter.com/ECXKS2VRyv — ATP Shenzhen Open (@ATPShenzhenOpen) September 27, 2018

"I love the conditions that we play in. Usually it's quite humid, and the courts are a little bit faster than what we usually play on the tour. The conditions that I like are fast courts with slow balls, and with the humidity, that slows the ball down a little bit. I feel like I'm able to control the ball very well here."

In the quarter-finals, Murray will attempt to gain a measure of revenge on Fernando Verdasco, who he lost to in round two of the US Open.

Verdasco, who denied a claim by Murray that he had liaised with members of his coaching team during a heat break in their match at Flushing Meadows, fought back to beat Taro Daniel 3-6 6-2 7-5.

Alex de Minaur and Damir Dzumhur will also face off in the last eight, the former defeated Mackenzie McDonald 1-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-0, while the latter coasted past Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4 6-2.